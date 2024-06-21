Shagun Pandey REACTS to Karanvir Bohra's statement confirming spat with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sumit Singh; 'My silence...'

Recently, actors Shagun Pandey from Mera Balam Thanedar and Sumit Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got into a major controversy. There were reports about Pandey and Singh being in a relationship while the latter was accused of two-timing and being involved with one of the actors in her show. The reports claimed that Pandey learned about the betrayal, ended up at GHKKPM sets and got into a fight with Singh and another actor.

While Sumit Singh officially spoke to Pinkvilla and refuted the reports, another actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Karanvir Bohra confirmed that the incident did take place on the sets of the show. This didn't go down well with Shagun Pandey and he finally reacted to the controversy.

Shagun Pandey's statement on the controversy

As Karanvir Bohra confirmed the previous media reports of Shagun entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets and creating a major scene, Pandey finally broke his silence on the matter and posted his statement on Instagram.

He wrote, "I'm too busy working on my show to play along with these rumors. My silence isn't fear; it's just not worth my time. For the record, I was there for a friend in need, plain and simple- who has already cleared the air. The rest? Just noise. What she and I share is sacred and beyond the understanding of some people."

Take a look at Shagun Pandey's post on social media:

The Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet actor added, "Rumors are entertaining, but let's not forget the cost when they involve real people with real lives (which is beyond the world of reels and drama). It's important to remember the human side of these stories. And for those filling in gaps without being there, maybe let's leave the storytelling to the professionals."

Sumit Singh refuted rumors of a relationship with Shagun Pandey

Sumit Singh gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla and revealed that she is not dating Shagun Pandey. She added that the duo worked together in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and were family friends. She narrated the incident on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and mentioned that she wasn't feeling well and thus as a friend, Shagun showed up on the sets to check on her.

As media reports claimed that Shagun created a ruckus resulting in the shoot being halted for some time, Sumit said that it never happened. She said, "I was ready to shoot, even while I was unwell, but the production people asked me to take some rest. The shoot wasn't hampered because of his presence."

Sumit Singh said, "Reading such horrible things about myself has been upsetting. I have been swamped with messages and calls. It is very disturbing and stressful."

Karanvir Bohra's statement to the media on the controversy

In an interview with Times Now, Karanvir Bohra confirmed the spat between Shagun and Sumit. He stated that while he wasn't on the sets, he enquired about the same after reading media reports and people who were present on the sets told him that the incident did take place.

He said, "I was so clueless, I stay away from gossip. But jaisa likha hain, ekdum vaisa hi hua. Something did happen. But I don't have the habit of getting into things and asking more."

Well, we hope with Shagun Pandey's final statement, the controversy will slowly dry down.

