Shah Rukh Khan gives hilarious reply to his Jawan co-star Ridhi Dogra’s birthday wish

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on 2nd November. The Bollywood heartthrob turned 58. The entire television and Bollywood industry extended heartfelt wishes on the actor’s birthday. Actress Ridhi Dogra, who starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the role of his mom also sent a heartfelt wish. Now, King Khan gave a humorous reply to her wish.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to Ridhi Dogra’s wish

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Thank u mom!! Ha ha. Bless u,” as a reply to Ridhi Dogra’s wish for him. On King Khan’s birthday, the actress uploaded a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Happiest and healthiest birthday to the best of the best ! @iamsrk”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet here:

Ridhi, who is a big fan of the actor and leaves no stone unturned to show her admiration for him replied to the tweet, "Sabko beta mujhe mom. Love yoooouuu forever."

Later today, the Jawan actress shared another video of the actor where he is talking about his success. The video captioned from one of his statement, 'Work very very hard with honesty' was loved by the actress. She reshared it and wrote, "Now working very hard to make sure you never call me mom again.

@iamsrk but mom is better than beta coz it’s a Jookkeeeee."

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie, Jawan this year. She essayed the role of Kaveri Amma, a maternal figure of one of Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen personas. She drew immense appreciation for her role in Atlee's directorial.

The movie, released on 7th September, is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Riddhi Dogra, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone in an extended appearance, Sunil Grover, and other popular faces from the South film industry including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the professional front, Ridhi Dogra worked in numerous television shows and web series before starring in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ridhi Dogra and Disha Parmar shower love on Jawan actor