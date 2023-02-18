Shah Rukh Khan looks suave, poses with Mouni Roy and Smriti Irani at her daughter's wedding reception; PHOTO

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani tied the knot with her fiancé Arjun Bhalla on Thursday, February 9. The pre-wedding festivities began in Nagaur's Khimsar Fort, where the couple got engaged in 2021. On Friday, the family hosted a grand reception which was graced by the who’s who of the film industry. It was a star studded night which marked the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy and so on. All the guests were seen with the mother of the bride who looked lovely in a red banarasi saree. Mouni Roy shares pictures with Smriti Irani, SRK and others

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy shared the pictures from the star-studded wedding reception of Shanelle and Arjun. SRK looked handsome as always in an all-black suit as he posed with Smrit Irani, Mouni, her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni looked beautiful in a green sequinned saree. Newlywed Shanelle, on the other hand looked pretty in a blue sari. Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote ‘Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead Love you di @smritiiraniofficial.’ Check out the pictures here

Ekta Kapoor graced the reception Smriti Irani's best friend and producer Ekta Kapoor was seen with her father and veteran actor Jeetendra at the reception. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Ekta wrote ‘When ur fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats @shanelleirani n Arjun on ur wedding ( no pic :) ! N proud parents @smritiiraniofficial n @iamzfi !( don’t miss my handsome nephew @zohrirani in this pic ).’ Check out the post here

Ronit Roy poses with Smriti Irani and Ravi Kishan The most awaited reunion was of Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani who had played the role of Mihir Virani and Tulsi Virani in the most loved show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ronit and his wife Neelam along with Ravi Kishan were also at the reception. Sharing the pictures, Ronit wrote ‘Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani.’ Check out the post here

