Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab drop a BTS clip grooving together on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albela; Watch Video

Woh Toh Hai Albela has been entertaining the audience for some time now since it started airing on TV in March last year. The show casts the pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab as Krishna and Sayuri. The duo is loved by the fans. In the most recent episode, the plot took an interesting turn as Sayuri who had gone missing returns much to the surprise of Tej, Dhanraj, and other family members. They celebrate her return and share how much they have missed her. Recently, Shaheer took to his Instagram account to share an adorable video of grooving with Hiba on the sets of Wo Toh Hai Albela.

Shaheer uploaded the video on his Instagram account where he is seen in a yellow kurta and white trousers grooving to a tending Instagram song, ‘N'y pense plus.’ Hiba is seen in a pink georgette saree. The caption for the post reads, “Sayuri is back #WTHA.” The duo churned out some flawless moves and sync perfectly to the song.

Take a look at the video here:

About the show

Woh To Hai Albelaa airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. and streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and marks Shaheer Sheikh’s second collaboration with Rajan after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

About Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular face in the television and entertainment industry. He is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor and the two met on the sets of the movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya’. On the professional front, he is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' where he plays the male lead character of Krishna or Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others.

