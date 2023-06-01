Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's show Woh To Hai Albelaa to go off air THIS month; Report

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab, is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television screens. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under his banner Director Kut's Productions, the show has been successfully entertaining the audience for a while now. The show revolved around the lives of the protagonists Krish (played by Shaheer) and Sayuri (played by Hiba). Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has often made headlines owing to its engaging storyline.

Woh To Hai Albelaa to go off air:

But now it's bad news for Woh To Hai Albelaa fans as the show will soon wrap up. Yes, you read that right! According to Tellychakkar's recent report, Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab starrer might go off air in the month of July. The report suggests that the team will wrap up the shoot of the show on June 4. This date might fluctuate depending on the storyline. However, an official confirmation from the show's production team is still awaited.

About Woh Toh Hai Albelaa:

Woh Toh Hai Albela premiered on March 14, 2022, and features Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Kinshuk Vaidya, Dharti Bhatt, Sucheta Khanna, and others in pivotal roles. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave. This show is Rajan Shahi and Shaheer Sheikh’s second collaboration after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Woh To Hai Albelaa airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. and streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about Shaheer Sheikh, on March 10, the actor took to his social media handle to announce the big news. Shaheer revealed that because of producer Rajan Shahi, he will soon don the hat of a director and will be seen helming a project. The actor penned a heartfelt note thanking Rajan for fulling his passion. Rajan even-handed a 'shagun ka lifafa' to Shaheer as the actor is all set to embark on a new journey.

