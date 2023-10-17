Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti wrap up with memorable celebration; Watch VIDEO

After shining on the small screen with his amazing acting prowess, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to impress the audience by featuring in an upcoming big project titled Do Patti. The speculations about Shaheer being a part of this film have been doing rounds since several months now. However, it was recently, when the actor confirmed doing the film while talking to Pinkvilla.

Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon wrap up Do Patti:

Along with handsome hunk Shaheer Sheikh, Do Patti stars Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Kajol in important roles. Now, the actors have finally wrapped up the shooting for Do Patti and ended the schedule on a good note. Reportedly, the film was extensively shot across the hilly terrains of North India. A video, which has recently gone viral on social media, shows the Do Patti star cast including Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon cutting the cake and celebrating as the shoot of their film is concluded.

Watch Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon's video here-

For the uninformed, the buzz about Shaheer Sheikh being a part of Do Patti started when the actor was spotted at Kanika Dhillon's birthday party. His fans were extremely excited to see Shaheer starring in this big project. Confirming the news, Shaheer had told Pinkvilla, "I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honor to work alongside such a stellar cast. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating."

More details about Shaheer Sheikh's film Do Patti:

Do Patti is a mystery thriller and is bankrolled by Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Kriti will not only produce the project but also star in it. The project also stars Kajol in an important role. The release date of Do Patti is yet to be announced.

Speaking about Shaheer Sheikh's last project, the actor was last seen in a daily soap titled Woh Toh Hai Albelaa where he starred opposite Hiba Nawab.

