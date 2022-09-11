Shaheer Sheikh congratulates Mahabharata costar Saurav Gurjar as his film Brahmastra earns 75 crore

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan following, amongst which most of them are female fans. The actor has swooned the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Shaheer has been a part of numerous shows, and one among them is the mythological show titled Mahabharata, where he essayed the pivotal role of Arjuna. During this show, he formed a good bond with his costars, and one of his friends amongst them is Saurav Gurjar.

Saurav Gurjar is presently winning hearts with his performance in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor essays the antagonist in the mythological drama. Brahmastra has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crore, igniting celebrations across the country, the film Industry, theatre owners, and audiences. Witnessing such a massive opening, Shaheer Sheikh applauded his friend's film and shared a story on his Instagram handle, which displays the collection of the film. Saurav too, re-shared Shaheer's story and wrote, "Dhanyawaad mere Anuj Arjun ka."