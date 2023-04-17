Shaheer Sheikh enjoys Tokyo’s cherry blossom season with family; Actor shares glimpses

Popular television star Shaheer Sheikh is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. Over the years, Shaheer has been featured in several popular TV shows, music videos, and other exciting projects. Currently seen essaying the role of Krishna in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, the actor has swooned in the hearts of the viewers with his fit physique, charming looks, and acting skills. Speaking of his personal life, the actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor for three years, and the couple has a beautiful daughter Anaya.

Shaheer Sheikh enjoying family time in Tokyo

Over the last few days, Shaheer and Ruchikaa shared pictures from their vacation in Tokyo over social media. Fans are enjoying getting glimpses from their vacation. In the recent post shared by Shaheer, netizens have melted seeing the perfect family photo. Shaheer posted a series of snaps and the first photo is a picture of Shaheer, Ruchikaa, and their daughter posing under the famous cherry blossoms. There’s also an adorable clip at the end that shows Shaheer with his daughter, Anaya.

Take a look at the post here:

Shaheer’s wife Ruchikaa also uploaded a video from their Tokyo trip, and wrote in the caption, “Cherry Blossom Season all day everyday with these two”

Reacting to the photos, fans of the actor showered their love on the adorable family. One user wrote, “Everything (a red heart emoji)”, and another wrote, “In love with these pictures. The most cutest father daughter duo.” Others also commented, “My fav trio such adorable pics. Beautiful pics. Love you our #rucheer and baby #anaya Thanks for sharing.” Shaheer’s industry friends Rupali Ganguly, Zara Khan, Reena Madhukar, and others also commented on the post.

On the work front, Shaheer is seen essaying the lead role in Woh Toh Hail Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill proves it's always glam-o-clock when in sequin outfit; PICS