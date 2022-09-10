Shaheer Sheikh expresses joy and wishes his daughter Anaya as she turns one; PIC

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the leading actors in the television industry and currently seen in the daily soap Voh Toh Hai Albelaa. He became the father of a baby girl in 2021 and today his daughter completed one year. The adorable couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in 2020 and they embraced parenthood on September 10, 2021. Shaheer recently took to his social media to wish his lil munchkin.

He shared story on social media where Atashi Patell shared a post holding the baby’s hand and written, “Happy 1st Birthday My Anaya Promise to dance and sing through life with you, always! Ata loves you so much”. He dropped heart emojis on the story. He also shared another story where Radhika Morjaria is holding the baby and wrote happy birthday on the post.

See posts here-