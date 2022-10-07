Shaheer Sheikh gives a glimpse of his vacation as he enjoys swimming in the pool; Watch Video
Shaheer Sheikh gives a glimpse of his vacation.
Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan following on social media. The actor has swooned in the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Creative Producer by profession. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year. The couple loves to go for vacations when they get time off from work and presently they are enjoying a beachy vacation.
In the video shared by Voh Toh Hai Albelaa actor, he is seen enjoying vacation. He is dressed casually in black shirt and trousers as he jumped onto bed. It is a transition video, where in the first part he is seen in the hotel room and in the other part he is seen swimming in the pool. He called himself ‘Mad me’. The fans of the actor are going crazing over his bare chest looks in the pool.
See video here-
The fan comments include, “How can someone be so damn hawwtt”, “Superb transition but now tell us how to breath”, “My god your reels getting killer and awesome day by day”, “Too much hotness”, and many more.
Shaheer Sheikh's career:
Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.
Shaheer had recently collaborated with actress Nikki Tamboli for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Shaheer was also seen in a music video titled 'Iss Baarish Mein' along with Jasmin Bhasin.
