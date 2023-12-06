Shaheer Sheikh is all smiles as he poses with Kriti Sanon on Do Patti's sets, drops PICS with his 'dream team'

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to shine on the big screen with his much-anticipated project Do Patti. Sharing the screen space alongside Kriti Sanon, Do Patti is a mystery thriller produced by Sanon. Recently, a video went viral when Shaheer and Kriti were seen celebrating as Do Patti's shoot wrapped up. Now, the actor has treated fans with a few unseen pictures from the film's sets.

Shaheer Sheikh shares PICS from Do Patti's sets:

Just a few minutes ago, Shaheer Sheikh shared a few series of pictures from the sets of his upcoming Bollywood film Do Patti. In these snaps, the Mahabharat actor is all smiles as he poses with Kriti Sanon and other team members, including the crew and Producer Kanika Dhillon.

Shaheer also offered a sneak peek of the scenic view, where they shot a few scenes of the film. In this post, we also see a video of Shaheer riding a vehicle while Kriti is seen sitting behind.

Sharing these amazing glimpses from the sets of Do Patti, Shaheer has raised the excitement bars, and fans are now eager to watch him on the silver screen. In the caption of this post, Shaheer wrote, "#DreamTeam #DoPatti."

Take a look at the post here-

More details about Shaheer Sheikh's film Do Patti:

Do Patti is a mystery thriller and is bankrolled by Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Kriti will not only produce the project but also star in it. The project also stars Kajol in an important role. The release date of Do Patti is yet to be announced.

About Shaheer Sheikh's personal and professional life:

Shaheer Sheikh is known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharata, and others. Apart from this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been massive hits among the audience.

Speaking about his personal life, Shaheer got married to his longtime girlfriend, Ruchikaa Kapoor, in 2020. The duo embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September 2021.

