Shaheer Sheikh looks dashing as he poses in proper uniform, says ‘a dream come true’; See PICS

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the prominent actors in the small screen industry. He is highly active in social media and always keeps her fans updated about her life. Well, his recent Instagram post is something that will make your weekend way better. At present, Sheikh is essaying the part of Krishna Choudhary in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Shaheer Sheikh poses in proper uniform

The Mahabharat actor took to social media and shared some of his super handsome and charming photos. He can be seen sporting a white army uniform and black sunglasses.. He captioned the post, “A dream come true.. #ManInUniform #commingsoon.” With the intriguing caption, he kept all his fans in question about him that is he hinting on any new project. However, further confirmation about the same is yet to be unveiled. Have a look:

Celebs comment on the post Reacting to the pictures, several celebs showered their love to him. Avinash Mishra wrote, “Jhakaas with a fire and heart emoji.” Shraddha Arya said, “Hello Lieutenant!”. Rashami Desai commented, “Look sick with a fire emoji.”

About Shaheer Sheikh He received wider recognition and fame for his breakthrough role of Arjuna in Mahabharat. He made his acting debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life and then was seen in Navya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. For the unversed, in the year 2015, he also took a break from Indian television and marked his Indonesian television debut. The actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor. They tied the knot after dating for almost two years. The beautiful couple was blessed with a baby girl named Anaya on September 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi former co-stars Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes announce collaboration: PIC