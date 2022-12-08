Shaheer Sheikh looks handsome as he does #wipeitdown challenge; WATCH video

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the renowned personalities of the TV industry. He is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his life. Well, his recent Instagram post is something that will definitely make your day much better. It’s always fun to watch him experimenting with the social media challenges. Taking to social media, the Mahabharat actor shared a transition video of himself doing the #wipeitdownchallenge, which is a delight to watch. In the video, he can be seen transforming his casual self to a full-suited handsome man. He captioned the post, “What can I say…I clean up well.” The post left his fans in a gaze and they started reacting to it.

Shaheer Sheik does the #wipeitdown challenge:

However, a few days back, Shaheer created a suspense among his fans when he shared a post in a uniform and captioned it as ‘dream come true.’ We are still waiting for a confirmation from his side to be unveiled. Fans have already started to guess and it looks like it’s a new project in his bucket. You can see the post here:

Moreover, Shaheer, who is quite active on social media often shares fun videos and pictures with his friends and family. He is a family man and he often shares videos of his little daughter who recently turned one. About Shaheer Sheikh: Shaheer made his acting debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life and then was seen in Navya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. On the work front, he is currently essaying the role of Krishna Choudhary in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He received wider recognition and fame for his breakthrough role of Arjuna in Mahabharat. He also appeared in various music albums. The actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor. They tied the knot after dating for almost two years. The beautiful couple was blessed with a baby girl named Anaya on September 9, 2021.

