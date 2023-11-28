Shaheer Sheikh recalls being 'naughtiest' during Mahabharat's diction classes; Erica Fernandes has this to say

Popular actor Shaheer Sheikh is among the most versatile actors in the television industry and has a huge fan following too. The actor gained a massive appreciation for playing the role of Arjun in the much-loved mythological show, Mahabharat. Shaheer often reminisces about the days when he shot for the show and also frequently shares BTS moments with his co-star on social media. Today was nothing different!

Shaheer Sheikh recalls being 'naughtiest'

Just a few hours ago, Shaheer Sheikh shared a throwback video with his fans and followers on his social media handle. He dropped a throwback video of his diction classes before he and his co-actors started shooting for Mahabharat. Shaheer shared a clip where he and Mahabharat's co-stars, including Saurav Gurjar and others, were seen working on their diction in a studio room.

Watch Shaheer Sheikh's video here-

The team is seen having fun with one another, while Shaheer is seen being mischievous while he practices. In sharing this clip, the actor recalled the beautiful days and expressed his gratitude towards the audience. He wrote, "Diction classes before we started shooting for Mahabharat.. some of the most memorable days of my life. Grateful to each soul that was associated with the making of this show and every person who watched it.. thank you I guess I was the naughtiest of the lot #stillAm."

Erica Fernandes comments:

As soon as this video was uploaded, Shaheer's close friend and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-actor, Erica Fernandes was quick enough to pull Shaheer's legs. Taking over the comment section, Erica compared Shaheer's 2-year-old daughter Anaya to the actor and wrote, "(laughing emoticon) I can only see anaya in this."

More about Shaheer Sheikh's iconic show, Mahabharat

Mahabharat was one of the most popular mythological shows that aired from 2013 to 2014. The show consisted of a stellar star cast, which included Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shafaq Naaz, Saurav Gurjar, Vin Rana, Aham Sharma, Arpit Ranka, and many others. The audience praised each actor's portrayal in this legendary series.The audience continues to praise the show today.

