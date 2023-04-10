Shaheer Sheikh shares a throwback PIC of his long hair, fans recall his character Arjun from Mahabharata

Popular star Shaheer Sheikh is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following, amongst which most of them are female fans. The actor has undoubtedly swooned in the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Over the years, Shaheer has been a part of several shows, music videos, and other projects and entertained the audience with his talent. Shaheer has maintained an active social media handle and shares glimpses of his personal and professional life.

Shaheer Sheikh's new post:

Today, Shaheer Sheikh took to her social media handle and shared a picture with his fans and followers. The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor shared a throwback picture of his long hair days. Sharing this snap, Shaheer wrote, "#nottoday." As soon as this snap was on the internet, fans flooded Shaheer's comment section and recalled his most popular role of Arjun which he played in Mahabharata. One fan wrote, "I remember this hairstyle when you was ARJUN," while the other fan commented, "Aah long hair days. Bring it back please."

Take a look at his PIC here-

Speaking about his personal life, Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Ruchikaa Kapoor, in the year 2020. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September 2021. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Senior VP and Creative Producer of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Shaheer Sheikh's professional life:

Shaheer Sheikh is known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharata, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been huge hits among the audience. Shaheer is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab.

