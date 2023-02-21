Shaheer Sheikh shares PICS as he poses against a breathtaking view; Here's what fans notice

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan following, amongst which most of them are female fans. The actor has swooned in the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Over the years, Shaheer has been a part of several shows, music videos, and other projects and entertained the audience with his talent. Shaheer has maintained an active social media handle and shares glimpses of his personal and professional life.

Today, Shaheer Sheikh took to her social media handle and shared several photos of him with his fans. In these photos, the Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor is seen wearing a white tank top and posing near his window and showing the breathtaking view from his house. Sharing these snaps, Shaheer captioned, "Aise kyun!!" However, what steals the limelight here is Shaheer's chiseled biceps, and fans too flooded his comment section and praised his fir physique. One fan wrote, "Those damn biceps" while the other user commented, "Those biceps through" and thus many others dropped comments.

Take a look at his PICS here-

Speaking about his personal life, Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Ruchikaa Kapoor, in the year 2020. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September 2021. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Senior VP and Creative Producer of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Shaheer Sheikh's career:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been huge hits among the audience.