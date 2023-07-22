Shaheer Sheikh, Soumya Seth's Navya promo sends fans on nostalgic trip; Watch

Star Plus has always been popular and unbeatable in terms of content and entertainment. Over the years, they have produced many dramas in different genres. True to their tagline Rishta Wahi Sochi Nayi, the channel has always brought something unique and fresh to the table for the audiences. This is one of the reasons why the channel has always been ahead in the TRP race.

Star Plus is known for producing some of the most iconic romantic dramas. Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon starring Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani was a favourite. However, there was another romantic drama which won hearts and remains memorable. It is none other than Swastik Pictures‘s Navya starring popular actors Soumya Seth and Shaheer Sheikh. Recently, Star Plus posted an adorable clip from the show on its Instagram page. Here’s how the post was received by fans.

The plot of Navya

The story of Navya is quite simple yet appealing. It shows the blossoming love story between two college students Navya Mishra and Anant Bajpai. Despite their different backgrounds and economic status, the two manage to strike a friendship after Anant saves Navya’s life. They fall for each other but keep their romance hidden from their traditional and conservative families. Navya and Anant get married but Anant’s manipulative and religious father brainwashes his family and disapproves of the alliance due to Navya’s middle-class status.

Anant takes a stand for his wife against his own family and the couple decides to move out of the house and live their lives on their own terms. They move into a small flat and succeed in finding jobs to make ends meet. They manage to find time for each other amidst their busy schedules while Navya also decides to expose Anant’s scheming grandfather in front of his family.

What makes Navya so appealing?

Although the storyline of Navya is very simple, the show did feel like a breath of fresh air among loud and overdramatic saas-bahu operas. Unlike other romantic dramas’ bad boy-good girl concept, Anant here is soft-hearted and composed and the female lead is strong-minded. The couple goes on jobs and figures out all solutions amongst each other without the involvement of much family drama. There are some elements of a typical TV drama but it is the makers’ brilliance that appealed to every section of the audience.

What are the actors doing now?

After Navya, Soumya Seth featured in popular shows like Khoobsurat and in the episodic series Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was last seen in Chakravartin Ashok Samrat. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh featured in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke and was last seen in the show Woh Toh Hai Albela.

