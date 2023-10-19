Shaheer Sheikh's adorable comment on Do Patti co-star Kriti Sanon's National award victory post

Shaheer Sheikh has made a decent name for himself in the industry. After ruling the hearts of television audiences and trying his hand at OTT, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to star in a big-budget Bollywood movie alongside talented actresses Kriti Sanon and Kajol. Shaheer had exclusively confirmed to Pinkvilla about him bagging the project. Kriti who is also one of the producers of the project shares a warm bond with Sheikh. The Heropanti actress took to Instagram to share her journey of receiving the National Award and Shaheer posted an adorable comment on the post.

Shaheer Sheikh's comment on Kriti Sanon's post

Kriti Sanon shared some BTS glimpses from the big day of receiving the National Award for Mimi which was held recently. The actress wrote a thankyou note and also mentioned everyone she missed on her big day. She wrote, "Zameen badli nahi, toh aasmaan badal gaya.. When we are in a moment, its very rare that we know that its gonna be one of the best moments of our lives.. yesterday felt like that! Had my loved ones around.. missed you Nups @nupursanon , Dinoo, @laxman.utekar sir and the team of Mimi! had them in my heart!

Feeling so much Gratitude!

Right after Kriti posted the video, Shaheer Sheikh commented on it with red heart emojis.

Have a look at Shaheer Sheikh's comment on Kriti's post

Shaheer Sheikh on bagging Do Patti

Shaheer had exclusively confirmed the buzz about being a part of Do Patti to Pinkvilla and shared his excitement. He had said, "I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honor to work alongside such a stellar cast. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating."

Do Patti marks the maiden production for writers Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under their newly launched banner.

More about Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer started off his career with Kya Mast Hai Life. He became a household name with shows like Navya, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Woh Toh Hai Albela among others.

