Shaheer Sheikh's building catches FIRE; Ruchikaa Kapoor pens a long note describing the incident

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are among the most popular celeb couple in the entertainment world and have a massive fan following. The couple often offers love and relationship goals with their mushy and adorable pictures. Recently, Shaheer and Ruchikaa experienced a shocking incident, and the latter took to her Instagram handle and shared a shocking incident with her followers. Ruchikaa shared that she decided to spend the weekend at her parent's house with her daughter Anaya and suddenly, at midnight, they woke up to a call that informed them that their building caught fire. Ruchikaa Kapoor's post:

In her social media post, Ruchikaa Kapoor describes the night as the 'longest night of her life' and shared how they struggled to evacuate their space but couldn't as they resided on the 15th floor. Shaheer Sheikh was not with her at the moment and she called Shaheer and told him about the unfortunate incident very calmly. As mentioned by Ruchikaa, Shaheer and other people were trying to reach them on the 15th floor but the fire was massive. In her post, Ruchikaa even thanked the firefighters for saving their life and helping them evacuate the premises. Take a look at Ruchikaa's note:

As soon as this post was up, Ayushmann Khurrana, Krishna Mukherjee, Krystle Dsouza, Anita Hassanandani, Rhea Kapoor, Suyyash Rai, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mahhi Vij, and others dropped comments on Ruchikaa's post. Shaheer Sheikh's post: Shaheer Sheikh also took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note thanking the firefighters and the officials. Sharing a video of the incident, Shaheer wrote, "Filled with so much gratitude, respect and reverence for these real heroes. Last night when the fire had spread across a building in Andheri West Shastri Nagar, Mumbai, the fire fighters reached in time and ensured that the fire came under control and helped evacuate people from the building. The on duty cops from the Oshiwara police station had also reached the location and were helping people evacuate the building. We were all doing our bit because our families were stuck, but the fire fighters and the cops took the onus to protect everyone there. To be able to assist alongside such professionals and eventually reuniting with my family was an emotional roller coaster. I just want to thank the #mumbaifirebrigade and @mumbaipolice for their sincere and heroic efforts to save lives." Take a look at Shaheer's post:

Speaking about his personal life, Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Ruchikaa Kapoor, in the year 2020. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September 2021. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Senior VP and Creative Producer of Balaji Motion Pictures. Shaheer Sheikh's career: Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been huge hits among the audience.

