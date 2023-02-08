Shahid Kapoor teases Shehnaaz Gill: 'Muje joh pakadta hai, mei bhi usse pakad leta hu; Here's how she REACTS

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following. From starting her career as a model to evolving and becoming an actor, Shehnaaz has never skipped a chance to showcase her multi-talent. Along with acting, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films. Now another popular actor is all set to grace Shehnaaz's show.

A few minutes ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a video of the upcoming episode of her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'. In this clip, we see Shehnaaz tells Shahid Kapoor , "Pata hai aapko, aap na ek bar Yash Raj ke office se aise aa rahe the toh mei vaha baiti thi aur aise apne glasses laga rahe the. Toh aap cross kare meko pata nahi chala nahi toh mei aapko pakad leti. Matlab rokti hi, hello karti." Shahid replies, "Dekho joh muje pakadta hai mei bhi usse pakad leta hu. Keep that in mind." Shehnaaz instantly replies, "I like it, I'm sensitive." Shahid laughs out loud. Shehnaaz then says, "You don't know me. I'm very chill bro"

Watch the video here-

About Farzi:

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi's trailer was recently unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai. Farzi also marks Shahid and Vijay's digital debuts. Apart from the powerhouses, Shahid and Vijay, the fast-paced series also stars some prominent names from the industry such as Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. Directed by the popular filmmaker duo Raj and DK, this dark comedy thriller is slated to be released on February 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.