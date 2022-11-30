Shailesh Lodha aka old Taarak meets Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajda; What's cooking?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on television screens and has a massive fan following. It has been more than 14 years now that the show has been entertaining the masses and every character is immensely loved by its fans. Recently, major changes took place in the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when one of its most important characters Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha quit the show. This news was definitely disappointing for the fans as Shailesh was a part of this sitcom since its inception.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajda is quite active on his social media handle. Today, the director shared a picture with a few of his friends which also includes former Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha. Sharing this picture, Malav captioned, "The person I have harassed the most in the show by saying "Mehta saab ko chod ke baaki sab ka pack up".

Take a look at his post here-

This reunion of Malav and Shailesh Lodha makes us wonder if something is brewing between the actor and director duo. Fans in the comment section have expressed their wish to see Shailesh back in the show and many wrote comments like, "Bring back metha saahab", "Shailesh sir wapas aajao please" and more.

In a chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan, when Shailesh was asked the reason for leaving the show which gave him immense love and fame over the years, he didn’t give a direct answer. He said, “Give it some time people will get to know the truth.”

Several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have exited the show such as Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Raj Anadkat and more.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others, and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.