Shailesh Lodha, Bhumika Chawla and others: Times when celebrities criticized Kapil Sharma and his show

Kapil Sharma is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. His hit show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has welcomed many guests from various backgrounds. Despite Kapil’s widespread popularity and global fan base, some celebrities have criticized both him and his show for different reasons. Let's take a look at the instances when serious accusations were made against Kapil and his show.

Complete list of celebrities who criticized Kapil Sharma’s Show

1. Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla is the latest celebrity to criticize the show for not inviting her while the rest of the cast of her film appeared on the show.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she revealed, "I didn't know when it was filmed. They must have had a reason. I felt hurt for a moment, but then I realized Venkatesh sir wasn't invited either. We play a couple in the film. I figured, since he wasn't invited, what would I say alone? The three couples who were invited are younger and have a different equation. So, I thought, 'It's okay.'"

2. Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha stirred up controversy during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2022. This led to netizens sharing an old video where he had criticized the show for its 'vulgar' humor.

In the video, Shailesh had expressed, "I feel ashamed watching certain programs. A grandmother who wants to kiss everyone, an aunt desperate for marriage, and a husband harassing his wife. I work in a show where the son respects his father instead."

In a recent interview, Shailesh was questioned about his previous statement. This time, he clarified that he never singled out any particular show like The Kapil Sharma Show. He explained that his criticism was aimed at the content and the increasing vulgarity seen in many shows nowadays.

3. Raftaar

Despite being invited to a rapper special on Kapil Sharma's show, Raftaar expressed his dissatisfaction during a live chat on YouTuber Dank Rishu's channel. He explained, "Basically, we do our work, but when we go there, we have to act like we're really important."

He elaborated, "It's all just for show. It builds a reputation in front of the public, and you seem significant. Even parents feel proud when they see you on The Kapil Sharma Show, and people in the neighborhood start talking about it. But in reality, it doesn't hold much value."

4. Saurav Gurjar

Saurav Gurjar, a WWE superstar who performs on NXT under the ring name Sanga, voiced his displeasure with Kapil Sharma and his team for fabricating comments under his Instagram post featuring Ranbir Kapoor. This incident occurred when Ranbir appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

During the "Post Ka Postmortem" segment, Kapil displayed Saurav's picture with Ranbir and read out comments that Saurav claimed never existed on his account. In response, Saurav tweeted, "You are a good person, Kapil Sharma. You make people laugh, but how could you and your team show fake comments on someone's social media? This is not acceptable. Jai Hind. #TheKapilSharmaShow”

5. Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna chose not to attend the episode where the entire cast of Mahabharat was invited in 2020. He explained his reasons for declining the invitation on his social media account, labeling The Kapil Sharma Show as 'vulgar.'

Khanna criticized the show for its double-entendre jokes and for having male artists dress up as women. He also mocked those who laugh at the 'nonsensical' humor, referring to the jokes of Kapil Sharma. Additionally, he stated that the laughter from Archana Puran Singh and former cast member Navjot Singh Sidhu has always been fake and forced.

6. Ajay Devgan

In 2017, Ajay Devgn decided to leave the set of The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil failed to show up for the shoot. Ajay and his co-stars from the film Baadshaho were left waiting for a considerable time.

Eventually, Ajay walked out. He later clarified that he wasn't upset with Kapil, acknowledging that Kapil was dealing with health issues. However, he did confirm that his departure was due to Kapil's absence from the set.

