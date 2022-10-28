Shailesh Lodha reveals the reason for not doing Bigg Boss; Talks about his bond with Kapil Sharma

Shailesh Lodha is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. He has been winning the hearts of fans for being an ace poet, actor, comedian and writer. He has been entertaining fans for more than two decades now. He is popular among the masses for his role of Taakak Mehta in the telly show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah . He played the role of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s best friend on the show and their camaraderie was quite popular. Shailesh Lodha recently shared his views on doing Bigg Boss and more in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan.

Shailesh Lodha was asked if he would consider being a part of Bigg Boss, which he politely declined. He shared that one should know his limitation. He shared, “I don’t think I am strong enough to be a part of a show like Bigg Boss. It requires a special commitment which I cannot give.”

On being trolled for going to The Kapil Sharma Show

Shailesh Lodha had earlier shared in a statement that he does not like the comedy in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show. Few months back he had graced the show, which led to his trolling. He was trolled on social media for going to the show. On being asked about it, Shailesh shared that he agrees that he said that he does not approve of such kind of comedy, but he did not talk about a particular person. He added that he propagated Hindi literature on the show and it was the first time in a comedy show that he was reading a poem and the audience became emotional.

On his bond with Kapil Sharma

Taarak Mehta star shared that he has great respect for Kapil Sharma as an artist and they are good friends as well. He added that the statement was not about Kapil at all.

Shailesh Lodha's professional life

Shailesh Lodha started his career in showbiz with the show Comedy Circus as a contestant, and later in Comedy ka Mahamukabla. He went on to work as Taarak Mehta in the sitcom series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2022. His other shows include, Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! And Waah Bhai Waah.