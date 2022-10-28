Shailesh Lodha finally reveals why he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The actor was not seen on the show in the past few months, which gave air to the buzz about the actor leaving the show. While the actor has been tight-lipped about his reason for leaving the show after 14 years, there have been numerous speculations about his exit. There were rumours about him leaving the show for another one.

Shailesh Lodha is a prestigious name in the entertainment industry, he is known for his eloquent way of speaking and his spectacular. The actor became the audience’s favourite over the years with the role of Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah . The actor played the parallel lead of the show along with Dilip Joshi for more than 14 years. But to the disappointment of his fans, he left the show a few months back. The role is now played by actor Sachin Shroff.

Addressing the Speculation

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Shailesh Lodha was asked about the most surprising speculation about him. He replied that he was amazed to hear the speculations about leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to work in another show. He revealed that it was not true and the show he is presently hosting was nowhere in existence when he quit the sitcom.

How Shailesh got the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shailesh Lodha shared that he was working with Comedy Circus, when he got the call from the show producer. Hence he called him to the airport as he was leaving for Jodhpur. Asit Modi came to meet him and said confidently to him that he is going to make a show named Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and he will be doing the role of Taarak Mehta. Shailesh took up the role instantly.

Attachment with the show

On being asked about his attachment to the show he did for 14 years, Shailesh revealed that he is a very emotional person and of course, he was attached to the show. He said that he calls himself a ‘sentimental fool’.

Learnings from the show

Talking about his experience of working for a show for a very long time, Shailesh shared that is a very impatient person, but the show taught him to be patient.

Reason for leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

On being asked the reason for leaving the show which gave him immense love and fame over the years, he didn’t give a direct answer. He said, “Give it some time people will get to know the truth.”