Shailesh Lodha takes legal route, sues Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi for THIS reason

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most popular sitcom show on Indian Television. For a few years, the show witnessed a lot of actors quitting the show after being associated with it since its inception. One of them was Shailesh Lodha. Shailesh took a midway exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in April 2022 due to a rift between him and the showrunner Asit Modi. In January 2023, several reports claimed that Shailesh has been for more than six months for his due payment.

Shailesh Lodha takes the legal route:

Now according to a Hindustan Times report, Shailesh Lodha has decided to take legal support to claim his due payment. As reported by the publication, Shailesh filed a complaint against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company. The actor reached out to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9, as Asit Modi could not pay his debts. It is also said that the court hearing is slated to be held in May.

When the publication tried to contact Shailesh, the actor stated that the matter is subjudice and under court so he won't comment anything about this. Asit Kumar Modi excused himself from commenting on the matter citing he is traveling. The portal also connected with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah project head Sohil Ramani and asked his opinion on this issue. Explaining the situation, Sohil said, "There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment."

Sohil Ramani further added that when people leave a company they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released. He also added that instead of complaining about it it is better to follow the regular procedure. Ask Ramani how they wish to pursue the case, and he retorted, “We are not pursuing any case, because we did not refuse to give his payment. We have already informed sir (Lodha) to take his dues and sign the required papers.”

After Shailesh Lodha's exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped into his shoes and is presently seen essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

