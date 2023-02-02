Shailesh Lodha's payment pending? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team says 'He needs to do closure'; Report

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been in the limelight, either because of its content or controversies. The show made headlines quite a few times when the team members left the show midway owing to creative differences and other reasons as well. Popular actor Shailesh Lodha, who essayed the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had recently exited the sitcom abruptly. Post his exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped into the show to play the character of Tarak Mehta. Speaking about Shailesh, several reports claimed that the actor has been waiting for his payment for over a year.

A source from the production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah commented on Shailesh Lodha's pending payment while speaking to ETimes. The source stated that every company has a system in place, and those associated with it are expected to follow it. The source also cleared that the production house had not stopped the dues of any artiste to date, and even Shaliesh will receive his dues, but he needs to do closure and sign the papers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team comments:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah project head, Suhel Ramani, spoke about the same while conversing with the publication. Suhel revealed that Shailesh Lodha was informed repeatedly to sign the papers and collect his pending payment, but he did not do it. Explaining more about it, Suhel said that while leaving every artiste, staff, and technician needs to follow a procedure and complete formalities. "No company will release the payment before completing the formalities," concluded Suhel.

Speaking about Shailesh Lodha, the actor was the narrator of the show and also the 'fire brigade' of his best friend Jethalal's life, who always helped the latter during his uncalled life issues. Shailesh was a part of the show since its inception and bid adieu to the sitcom in the last year 2022. The decision apparently was a result of growing differences between him and the makers.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.