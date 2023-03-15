Shakti Arora bids adieu to Kundali Bhagya, co-star Shraddha Arya posts farewell video

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya always lives up to the expectations of the fans and never fail to entertain with its twists and turns. Another twist will be coming up soon as the show will be taking a generation leap of 20 years. The chemistry of lead chracters- Preeta and Karan Luthra, which was played by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar was adored by the audience.

However, Dheeraj made an exit from the show midway and was replaced by Shakti Arora. Initially, audience missed the presence of Dheeraj, but Shakti did justice to the character of Karan and became a household name.

Post leap, Shakti will not be a part of the show as he did not wish to continue anymore. So, the actor got a emotional farewell from his Kundali Bhagya team. Actress Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and posted a farewell video along with Shakti and other members of the show.

Watch the video

"Had such wonderful time together .. On To Bigger & Better !!", the caption read.

About Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora has worked in several shows like Pavitra Rishta, Tere Liye and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi opposite Radhika Madan, which made him a household name.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya revolved around Preeta and Karan Luthra and their love story, where Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar played the lead roles. The show will now be taking a generation leap where Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad will be seen in the lead roles.

