Shakti Arora, one of the popular actors is known for his portrayal of Ishaan Bhosale in the hit TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has captivated the audience because of its engaging plot. The audience has resonated with the emotional journey of Ishaan and Savi, experiencing a rollercoaster of feelings alongside them.

A takeaway from Ishaan's character

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor recently opened up about his experience playing Ishaan, sharing a significant takeaway from his character. He shared that portraying the character of Ishaan has been a wonderful and unique experience. In the show, Ishaan has gone through many ups and downs but has remained a strong support for Savi.

Shakti Arora revealed a takeaway from his character, Ishaan. He said, “The takeaway from Ishaan would be patience and the way he portrays love for his loved ones.” He additionally mentioned that portraying Ishaan has helped him evolve both as a person and as an actor, with each day bringing new learning experiences. The character is very close to his heart, and there are several aspects of Ishaan that he can relate to. He also urged fans to keep showering their love.

Shakti Arora reflects on his journey as Ishaan Bhosale

Portraying the role of Ishaan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has been a transformative journey for Shakti Arora, both personally and professionally. The actor has gained valuable insights from it.

Recently, the channel has released a new promo of the show wherein Savi and Ishaan's love story seems to end on a bad note.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set for a major leap with Shakti Arora and other Bhosale family members exiting the show. According to reports, Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj will join as the new lead opposite Bhavika Sharma (Savi Chavan) post-leap.

More about Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora is well-known in Hindi television for his roles in Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He has also shown his dancing skills in Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

Currently, he plays Ishaan Bhosale in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, receiving much love from fans. His performances in Kundali Bhagya, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka have been highly praised.

