Shaktimaan fame K K Goswami reveals asking Ekta Kapoor for work, says 'I told her that I don't have any show'

K K Goswami (49) is not a new name in the industry but is in the news after a long time! The actor has been a part of hit shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Vikraal Aur Gabraal, Shaktimaan among others. He was quite a well-known personality and his acting mettle was enjoyed by the viewers. Despite his short stature, the actor carved a name for himself and also in the hearts of the audience courtesy his performances.

K K Goswami's car catches fire:

For the uninformed, the actor, who has been away from the screens for a while now, made it to the headlines after his shocking social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle, K K Goswami had shared a video of his car on fire. Goswami’s 21-year-old son Navdeep was behind the wheel when the unfortunate incident took place. Sharing this clip with his followers, K K Goswami wrote, "Kal meri gadi me aag lag gayee aap logon ke Aashirwad se mera beta bal bal bacha."

Watch the video here-

While talking to Hindustan Times, K K Goswami shared that his 21-year-old son Navdeep is absolutely safe and he just incurred the car’s loss.

K K Goswami on not having good work:

However, during his chat with Hindustan Times, K K Goswami also shared how he has no good work despite having such an illustrative career. Expressing his disappointment, K K Goswami added that despite doing such iconic shows he does not have work now. He also shared how he never thought that he wouldn't have any shows and how he is waiting for a good show to come up. When asked if not getting good work makes him sad, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor added, "Kya bura feel hoga, humne jaha se shuru kiya hai we have come a long way. I’m still doing work. (But) the work that I’m doing (right now) is for survival.”

K K Goswami reveals asking Ekta Kapoor for work:

Amidst this, K K Goswami also mentioned that he keeps in touch with casting directors and makers for work. He then revealed how he bumped into Ekta Kapoor and reminded her of him. The actor shared, “I just met Ekta ji, I told her that I do not have any show. I asked her if she knew me and she acknowledged me. She asked one of her managers to take my number."

On the professional front, K K Goswami was last seen in a major role in Gutur Gu from 2010 to 2013. He then did a small role in Trideviyaan in 2017. Currently, he is busy with his Bhojpuri film.

