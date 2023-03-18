Shalin Bhanot is ready to do an ‘item number’ for Rohit Shetty, shares his thoughts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has created a lot of buzz during his stint in the house and also after his exit from the show. After making it to the top five, Shalin was eliminated, but he took his exit without any regrets. The actor who was roped in to play the male lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo has confessed that the show gave him a lot to cherish. While the actor was inside the house, a lot went on the outside which he was unaware of. His ex-wife Daljjiet Kaur announced her marriage to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Shalin opened up about how Bigg Boss 16 changed his career, his reaction to Dalljiet’s marriage, and what his priorities are.

‘I wish abundance of love to Dalljiet and Jaydon’

Dalljiet Kaur, whose wedding festivities have begun will move to Kenya with her son Jaydon. Shalin believes that the most important thing at the moment is Dalljiet and Jaydon are going to have a complete life. He said, “I wish Dalljiet all the very best. I really pray to God that she gets love, care, and happiness in the new life that she is going to start.” On being asked if he will attend Dalljiet’s wedding, Shalin shared that he hasn’t thought about it as he has shoot on the day. He shared, “My show (Bekaboo) is right now my duty and I want to give my 200 percent to it.”

Shalin on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Fans of Shalin are aware that the actor refused the offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In the final week of Bigg boss 16, Rohit Shetty graced the show to select one contestant for the show. Shalin’s performance was exceptional and he bagged the offer. He shared, “Till February 12th I was dedicated to Bigg Boss and it was my duty to give my best to the show. The stunts I did with full conviction were not for Khatron but for me performing on Bigg Boss.” The actor also shared that he has phobias of creepy crawlies and he won’t be able to do the show ever.

Shalin who has often shared his admiration for Rohit Shetty and his work also said that he is a huge fan of the director’s action films. He said, “I am ready to do an item number also for them.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur opens up on tying the know with Nikhil Patel; Says 'I hope that the decision is...'