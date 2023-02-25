Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan and more arrive at 'another' Bigg Boss 16 party; PICS

Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and other popular faces of Bigg Boss 16 reunited for yet another party, on Friday night.

Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia at Bigg Boss 16 party (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss is unarguably one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television right now. The Colors TV show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, recently wrapped up its 16th season. Like every season, Bigg Boss 16 created quite a stir among both the loyal followers of the show and netizens with its content that offered entertainment and drama equally. The latest season of the show also made headlines with its contestants, who earned immense popularity with their appearance in it.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants reunite for yet another party

The much-loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16, along with some popular faces of the previous season and a few other TV industry members, reunited on February 24, Friday for a grand party that was held at a posh restaurant in Khar, Mumbai. Some of the most famous names of this season, including winner MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejitha De, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Vikas Manaktala, and many others attended the star-studded party. They were joined by many others including Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. 

Check out the pictures of Bigg Boss 16 contestants from their latest party, below:

Shalin Bhanot (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Nimrit Kaul Ahluwalia (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Sreejitha De (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Kashmera Shah and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Krushna Abhishek (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Soundarya Sharma (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Manya Singh (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Vikas Manaktala (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

