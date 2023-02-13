Shalin Bhanot REACTS to ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s wedding, Read HERE

Dalljeet Kaur, a popular television actress who shot to fame as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, revealed earlier in February that she has found love for the second time and is all set to get married to Nikhil Patel. Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman and the actress will move to Kenya with him after marriage. She was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son with him, Jaydon Bhanot.

Shalin Bhanot, a contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and one of the top five finalists of the season interacted with the media after his eviction from the Grand Finale. He was the first among the five finalists to be evicted. Shalin talked about his experience in the house, and his equation with the housemates, among several other things. On being asked about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s marriage with Nikhil Patel, he explained that he got the news for the first time from the media because he had just stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. He further said that he always wishes the best for Dalljiet.