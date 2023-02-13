Shalin Bhanot REACTS to ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s wedding, Read HERE
Shalin Bhanot, who was one of the top five finalists to reach the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16 reacted to his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur getting married.
Dalljeet Kaur, a popular television actress who shot to fame as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, revealed earlier in February that she has found love for the second time and is all set to get married to Nikhil Patel. Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman and the actress will move to Kenya with him after marriage. She was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son with him, Jaydon Bhanot.
Shalin Bhanot, a contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and one of the top five finalists of the season interacted with the media after his eviction from the Grand Finale. He was the first among the five finalists to be evicted. Shalin talked about his experience in the house, and his equation with the housemates, among several other things. On being asked about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s marriage with Nikhil Patel, he explained that he got the news for the first time from the media because he had just stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. He further said that he always wishes the best for Dalljiet.
Shalin further added, "I'm really happy for her and I bless her. Mujhe actually zyada knowledge nahi hai, kyu main abhi toh aya hu, pata nahi kaha jaa rahi hain, kaha hai, lekin ab main jaise sab parivar ko phone karunga, unki bhi karunga parivaar hi hain. Janunga, samjhunga kya ho raha hain. (I do not know about it because I have just stepped out of the house. I’ll call her up when I call my family and talk to her to understand everything)."
Shalin Bhanot’s journey on Bigg Boss
Shalin Bhanot was one of the finalists and the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. He had been through several ups and downs throughout the show, but he never lost his focus. In the final week, the actor also got the chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but he refused. On the grand finale night, Ekta Kapoor made an offer to Shalin to play the lead role in ‘Beqaboo’, which the actor readily accepted.
