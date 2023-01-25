Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot replaces Kushal Tandon in Beauty and the Beast's remake; Shivangi Joshi to join?

Ekta Kapoor is one of the popular producers in the telly industry and is famous for making daily soaps, fantasy dramas, and mythological and supernatural shows. Recently, several reports claimed that Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film Beauty and the Beast in Hindi, and the cast is also finalized. As reported earlier, popular actor Kushal Tandon was roped in to play the male lead in the Hindi remake of Beauty and the Beast. But as per the recent development, Ekta has now decided to cast Shalin Bhanot to play the male lead in the show.

As reported by ETimes TV, Ekta Kapoor was impressed with Shalin Bhanot's acting skills when she recently visited Bigg Boss 16 house. It seems that has prompted the producer to revamp the cast. A source close to Ekta Kapoor's show informed the publication that the deal with Kushal Tandon has fallen through and they have now finalized Shalin Bhanot to play the male lead. Bigg Boss 16 is wrapping up on February 12 and the makers of Ekta Kapoor's show expect Shalin to join the shoot immediately after that. However, there has been no official confirmation from Kushal on this.

Speaking about the female lead, reportedly, Ishq Subhan Allah fame Eisha Singh has been finalized to play the protagonist in the show.

Shivangi Joshi to join Ekta Kapoor's show:

The source also informed ETimes that Shivangi Joshi will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Beauty and the Beast. According to the report, Shivangi will play a pivotal character and will make a special appearance on the show. She will be seen in the opening episode and her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline. She will play a double role of RajPari. However, an official confirmation from Shivangi Joshi is still awaited.

Speaking about the shoot, it will commence in a week and the opening episode is being planned on a grand scale and will be shot across seven days. The first episode will be telecasted for an hour to establish the storyline.

About Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. At present, he is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

About Shivangi Joshi:

Shivangi Joshi was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years and rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Naira. However, her journey with the show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she was featured in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' and her daredevil performance was praised by fans.