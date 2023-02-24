Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and other Bigg Boss 16 contestants attend Shekhar Suman's bash; PICS

Bigg Boss season 16 was truly a star-studded show where various well-known personalities from different walks of life participated. The Salman Khan hosted show went off the air on February 12, where rapper MC Stan was declared the season's winner. Post his grand victory, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been spotted celebrating several times. They were snapped attending Farah Khan's bash, Bigg Boss 16 reunion party at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian, and many other places. On February 24, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants looked glamorous as they attended Shekhar Suman's bash. Bigg Boss 16 contestants at Shekhar Suman's bash:

Soundarya Sharma took to her social media handle and shared several photos and videos on her Instagram story. In the photos shared by Soundarya, the actress shared a picture with Sreejita De, Farah Khan, Shekhar Suman, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The celebs looked stylish as they wore stunning outfits.

Take a look at the PICS here-

Later, Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen exiting Shekhar Suman's bash.

Take a look at the video here-

Archana Gautam also shared several photos on her social media handle with Shekhar Suman and others. In these snaps, she was seen posing with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shekhar Suman. Sharing these snaps, she wrote, "Ham hai bhaiya big boss ke vaassi na chhode kami jaa raa si... @shekhusuman, @shivthakare9, @nimritahluwalia."

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023, wherein MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up. After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

