Shalin Bhanot talks about Tina Datta's new show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum; Says THIS

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has created a lot of buzz during his stint in the house and also after his exit from the show. After making it to the top five, Shalin was eliminated, but he took his exit without any regrets. Currently, the actor is playing his stint in the fantasy drama Beqaboo and fans are loving his character. Recently, the actor invited some kids on the sets to show him the shooting and also interacted with the paps. During the interaction, he also reacted to Tina Datta’s new show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

Shalin Bhanot reacts to Tina Datta’s new show

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s love hate relation always made headlines during their stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house. After the show got over, the actors have kept their distance with each other and haven’t spoke since then. Recently during a media interaction, Shalin was asked about Tina Datta’s new show to which he said, “I am only curious and interested about Bekaaboo.” Moreover, he was also asked about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s feud and he replied, “I have no clue about it. For me my routine is gym, shoot and home. I am only aware of what is happening at the set.”

About Tina-Shalin

On the work front, Tina Datta is currently playing her stint in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite jay Bhanushali. The actress is also set to make her big debut in the South with a Telugu movie. Shalin Bhanot, on the other hand is essaying his role as Ranav in Ekta Kapoor's show Beqaboo.

