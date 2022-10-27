Shalin Bhanot tells Tina Datta 'You broke my heart'; A look at 5 love-hate relationships in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss is among the most awaited shows every year, and it has a massive fan following. As the show premieres, thousands of people get glued to their TV screens or mobile phone to watch the exciting life of their favourite celebs. Salman Khan hosted a show that offers a wide range of relationships between contestants, during their stay in the house. Over the years, the Bigg Boss house has been the base of numerous adorable relationships. The most interesting ones among them are the love-hate relationships in the house. Check out some of the popular relationships of Bigg Boss contestants.



Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang and among the few connections formed at the start of the show is that of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The duo had an immediate connection and become good friends. But with passing days, they have developed feeling for one another. But their relationship has been very rocky. Some days they pamper each other and on other days they are seen putting allegations on one another, leading to fights.



Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are presently the hottest couple in Telly town and their quirky relationship is loved by their fans. The duo met as contestants in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. Though they had feelings for each other, the duo were often seen at loggerhead. They were often seen crying after fights and later making up.



Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met in Bigg Boss 14. The duo has a completely different personalities, while Pavitra is very active and energetic, Eijaz is very calm and relaxed. Inside the house, they were always fighting with each other on various agendas, but their chemistry was quite visible to everyone. The couple announced their relationship after coming out of the house.



Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat became the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. They were Loved by the audience for their adorable Romance and cute activities. but they were not always on good terms with each other. their relationship went through numerous ups and down in the Bigg Boss house, Shamita often felt that Rakesh did not take a stand for her in numerous places, but the way Rakesh would make up to her was loved by the audience.

