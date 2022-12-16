Shalin Bhanot’s ex wife Daljiet Kaur pens a note for actor; Tells him to play ‘fair’ in Bigg Boss 16
Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife shared a post of Shalin Bhanot getting emotional on the show and advices him to play from his heart in the reality show Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most-watched shows on telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and the audience loves to see their favourite celebs in the Bigg Boss house. There are numerous popular names in the Bigg Boss house for season 16 including Tina Dutta, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, among others. Shalin Bhanot is getting quite popular in the show for his strong personality and connections with Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqeer. He is also quite highlighted for his eating habits in the Bigg Boss house. The actor was previously married to Daljiet Kaur and they also have a kid together. The couple separated sometime back and his son lives with Daljiet.
Daljiet Kaur blamed Shalin Bhanot for domestic abuse and separated from him few year back. She recently shared that she does not watch Bigg Boss 16. She said in the post that she does not watch the controversial reality show regularly but she came across a promo where he was seen getting emotional on receiving a letter from his home. She shared a story in which she encouraged Shalin to play the game well and play with his heart.
She wrote in the post, "Shalin, I have not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this. I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart. Dalljiet."
Check out Daljit Kaur's post here-
Diljit Kaur and Shalin Bhanot married life
Shalin Bhanot and Daljiet Kaur got married in December 2009 but things turned ugly between them over the years and the couple finally divorced in 2015. She had put allegations of domestic violence on Shalin. A recent story shared by Daljiet offers an indication towards the cordial relationship between Daljiet and Shalin Bhanot.
Shalin is presently seen in Bigg Boss 16 as one of the contestants. He is seen developing a liking towards contestant Tina Dutta in the house.
