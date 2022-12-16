Shalin Bhanot’s ex wife Daljiet Kaur pens a note for actor; Tells him to play ‘fair’ in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most-watched shows on telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and the audience loves to see their favourite celebs in the Bigg Boss house. There are numerous popular names in the Bigg Boss house for season 16 including Tina Dutta, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, among others. Shalin Bhanot is getting quite popular in the show for his strong personality and connections with Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqeer. He is also quite highlighted for his eating habits in the Bigg Boss house. The actor was previously married to Daljiet Kaur and they also have a kid together. The couple separated sometime back and his son lives with Daljiet.

Daljiet Kaur blamed Shalin Bhanot for domestic abuse and separated from him few year back. She recently shared that she does not watch Bigg Boss 16. She said in the post that she does not watch the controversial reality show regularly but she came across a promo where he was seen getting emotional on receiving a letter from his home. She shared a story in which she encouraged Shalin to play the game well and play with his heart.