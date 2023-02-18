Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur reveals he hasn't contacted her after Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot was the first among the five finalists to be evicted from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16. While MC Stan lifted the winning trophy, Shiv Thakare ended up as the runner-up. Shalin was one of the strongest contestants in the house and faced a lot of ups and downs on the show. He got the opportunity to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and bagged the lead role for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Beqaboo. While the actor rejected the former, he gladly accepted the latter. Recently, the actor’s ex-wife Daljjiet Kaur announced that she will be tying the knot with UK based businessman Nikhil Patel in March. Dalljiet Kaur reveals Shalin Bhanot hasn’t contacted her after Bigg Boss 16

In a recent interview, Dalljiet mentioned that however Bigg Boss 16 is over now but it was a roller coaster ride for her as well. She said ‘Bigg Boss had many ups and downs for him and for me as well. It was quite a havoc and I am very happy that Bigg Boss is over. Thank God it’s over.’ She also revealed that after the show got over, Shalin has not contacted her yet and not even their son Jaydon. She was quoted saying ‘I am sure he is happy for me. He hasn’t yet called to ask about Jaydon, so whenever he will call, he will congratulate me. He must be busy because it is so overwhelming with the PR and all the interviews, I am sure he will be happy for us.’

About Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel Talking about her professional life, Shalin and Dalljiet got married in 2009 and were embroiled in an ugly divorce battle, which came through in 2013. The actress opened up about her first meeting with Nikhil, who is a father of two daughters and said “I met him last year at a party in Dubai where he caught my eye as he had blue nail polish on his toenails. I got to know that he has two daughters and he doesn’t mind whatever nail paint his daughter puts on him. He is very comfortable being a girl’s dad which gives me confidence in where I am in life because I am a very confident mother.”

