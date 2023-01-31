Shamita Shetty breaks silence on dating rumours with Aamir Ali

Bigg Boss 15 Shamita Shetty is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been in the showbiz world for many years. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, and she often shares pictures and videos. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Earlier there were reports that the actress is dating Aamir Ali but both of them kept silent. However, now she has cleared the air and said that she is happily single.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shamita took a dig at the society for their narrow mindedness. She wrote ‘I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS.’ Moreover, she also clarified that she is single as she wrote ‘it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!’

Shamita Shetty-Aamir Ali

For the unversed, Shamita and Aamir Ali were recently spotted at a party together. The latter was seen escorting the actress to her car and planting a kiss on her cheek. This led to netizens trolling the two of them for moving on from her past relationships. Talking about their personal life, Shamita previously dated Raqesh Bapat. The two fell in love during their Bigg Boss OTT stint but parted ways in July last year. On the other hand, Aamir Ali was previously married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. However, the two got separated in January 2021 after nine years of their marriage.

About Shamita’s work

On the professional front, Shamita is currently making headlines for her Bollywood movie “The Tenant”.