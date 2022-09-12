Shamita Shetty shows how to deal with 'Monday blues' with combat training workout; Video

Shamita Shetty is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been in the showbiz world for many years. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, and she often shares pictures and videos. Along with her acting career, Shamita is also known for her fashion sense and good looks. Her social media is flooded with stunning pictures from her photoshoot.

Today, Shamita dropped a new video on her Instagram handle. In this video, we see Shamita wearing black and white athleisure and red sneakers. We see the actress rigorously working out and dishing out major fitness goals. In the caption, also she explains how to feel motivated on Mondays. Sharing this clip, Shamita captioned, "Deal with your Monday Blues my way ! A combination of blocks, strikes and kicks in this sequence......Shadow fight the blues away!!"