Shamita Shetty shows how to deal with 'Monday blues' with combat training workout; Video
Shamita Shetty was a part of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss OTT.
Shamita Shetty is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been in the showbiz world for many years. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, and she often shares pictures and videos. Along with her acting career, Shamita is also known for her fashion sense and good looks. Her social media is flooded with stunning pictures from her photoshoot.
Today, Shamita dropped a new video on her Instagram handle. In this video, we see Shamita wearing black and white athleisure and red sneakers. We see the actress rigorously working out and dishing out major fitness goals. In the caption, also she explains how to feel motivated on Mondays. Sharing this clip, Shamita captioned, "Deal with your Monday Blues my way ! A combination of blocks, strikes and kicks in this sequence......Shadow fight the blues away!!"
On the personal front, Shamita is close to her family and the actress is often seen spending quality time with her mother, her sister Shilpa Shetty, her nephew Viaan and niece Samisha. Shamita recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her mother and her friend to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. She looked beautiful as she was seen dressed in a white ethnic outfit.
On the professional front, Shamita has been in the showbiz world for many years. She has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. She recently featured in a music video titled 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' with Raqesh Bapat.
Speaking of her private life, Shamita was in a relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat since Bigg Boss OTT days, and they maintained their relationship even after the show. However, the two later parted ways and announced their separation on social media.
