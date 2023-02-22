Shamita Shetty stuns her fans with her new hot avatar

Actress Shamita Shetty rose to fame with her successful stint in the 15th edition of the reality show Bigg Boss where she finished as one of the finalists. Making her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein in 2000, she gained popularity over the years. Shamita is quite active on social media as she keeps her fans updated about the new happenings in her life. Recently, she posted a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram, donning a neon green outfit and pink block heels.

She captioned the image with a heart emoji.

The picture was adored by her fans and they complimented her for her stunning looks. A fan commented, “I can’t believe this Shamita Shettyyy. Even at this age she is killing it! Defeating today’s any other young actress”. Another fan wrote, “Hot, Hotter, Hottest."



A few weeks back, it was rumoured that Shetty is dating television actor Aamir Ali. Aamir Ali got divorced from his former wife and actress Sanjeeda Sheikh after nine years of marriage whereas Shamita broke off with Raqesh Bapat whom she met during Bigg Boss OTT.



The Mohabbatein actress has also participated in several televison reality shows like Bigg Boss 3 (2009) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2015), Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (2019), Bigg Boss OTT (2021) and Bigg Boss 15 (2021–2022).