Sharad Kelkar's Birthday: Baahubali to Furious 7; Here's 5 times his voiceover left us in awe

Today, October 7, 2023, popular actor Sharad Kelkar has turned a year wiser as he celebrates his 47th birthday. Sharad is not a new name in the entertainment world! The actor has had a flourishing career in the industry and he has emerged as one of the most loved and respected celeb. Sharad Kelkar began his journey in the showbiz world through acting in TV shows and later ventured into films web shows and so on. Over the years, he has essayed innumerable roles in several projects and has just won the hearts of the audience with his exceptional acting prowess. His strong on-screen presence, charismatic persona and amazing performance have made him one of the top-notch celebrities.

As many would know, along with acting and hosting, Sharad Kelkar is a voice-over artist and there is no denying to it that he's just incredible! From dubbing South Indian films to Hollywood films, the Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar actor has left no stone unturned to prove that he's a multi-talented star and has gained wide recognition for it. On the special occasion of his birthday, let's look at 5 times when Sharad Kelkar's impressive dubbing skills left an impact on the hearts of the audience.

Here are the top 5 films when his voiceover left us in awe:

Sharad Kelkar stunned the viewers with his powerful voiceover when he dubbed the blockbuster film Baahubali. Prabhas' character Baahubali's dialogues were dubbed by Sharad in Hindi and was widely appreciated all over the world.

The 47-year-old actor has given his vocals to many Hollywood films that were released in India in Hindi. One of these films includes X-Men: Apocalypse where he stepped in the big shoes of the great actor Oscar Isaac and gave his voice to the character Apocalypse in Hindi.

Another much-applauded work of the versatile star as a voiceover artist includes XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Released in 2017, Vin Diesel's dialogues from XXX: Return of Xander Cage were dubbed by Sharad in Hindi.

Also, Sharad Kelkar has lent his voice to Nani starrer Dasara. The actor has dubbed Nani's dialogues in Hindi.

One of Sharad's recent projects was Om Raut's directional Adipurush. Prabhas' character Raghava's dialogues were dubbed by Sharad in Hindi.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Sharad Kelkar a very Happy Birthday!

