Shark Anupam Mittal’s wife Anchal Kumar reveals how the fame of the Shark Tank India judge affects family

Anupam Mittal is a known face owing to the popularity of the show Shark Tank India where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to impress the judges and secure deals. The entrepreneur is the owner of People Group and the founder of the popular platform Shaadi.com. The company has succeeded in establishing its presence with more than 30 million active users present on the platform. He is married to actress-model Anchal Kumar. Anupam and Anchal are parents to an adorable daughter named Alyssa.

Anchal wishes to see Anupam more

Recently, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Anchal talked about how they handle the fame, support each other, and whether they enjoy being under the public eye. Talking about Anupam leading a hectic life, Anchal shared that it has been challenging since weekends were the only time he was at home. But at present, he has to be away on weekends as well to attend several events. She added, “I am not complaining but I want to see him more at home.”

Anchal Kumar on Anupam’s fame

Anchal Kumar participated in Bigg Boss 4 and enjoyed immense fame for the next few years. She shared that she had told Anupam that it would be crazy after a few weeks. And after one week of the airing of the first episode, Anupam received an immense fan following. The actress also revealed that Anupam didn’t have more than 1000 followers before the show and now he has more than 1M followers, but at the same time, she is proud of Anupam. She likes it when people stop and praise him for his work. But she doesn’t enjoy it when their family time gets affected. Most of the time on their vacation, people stop them and click selfies which bothers Anchal. But, Anchal feels it’s important for her to support Anupam.

