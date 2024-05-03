Shark Tank India 3’s Ritesh Agarwal is one of the most popular Sharks. Although he was one of the newest Sharks to join the panel in the third season, his popularity is unmatched. Even after the show, he continued to enjoy the limelight with his activities and wisdom on start-ups.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, the Shark met Bollywood actors R Madhavan and John Abraham. Yes, you read that right. Let’s read on to find out what they conversed about.

Ritesh Agarwal meets R Madhavan and John Abraham

Just a few hours back, Shark Ritesh Agarwal, who maintains an active presence on social media, posted a picture that caught everyone’s attention. In the photo, he is seen standing next to John Abraham and R Madhavan. The three are smiling as they share the frame together.

Check out Ritesh Agarwal’s post here:

Along with the post, Ritesh also shared his experience of meeting the actors. He called them the ‘smartest and most humble minds in the industry.’

The Shark Tank India 3 judge also added what he stalked about with the Bollywood actors. In the note accompanying the photo, he wrote, “Far from their acting roles, I had some of the interesting conversations about life, fitness, startups, and more with them.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Further, he also wrote about how the actors keep themselves updated about the startup sector. “John is an angel investor himself and has backed many start-ups, while Madhavan likes to keep track of the startup ecosystem. When they were off the script, the conversations were amazing.”

It seems they met for a podcast or some shoot. Five days back, R Madhavan also shared the picture where Akshay Rathie was also seen with them. From his caption, it can be understood that they met late at night, and their conversation continued till early morning. He wrote, "to more such unprecedented and hilarious catch ups. Such a pleasure meeting you all last night or early this morning ha ha ha ha ha ha."

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and group CEO of OYO Rooms. He was seen in the third season of Shark Tank India.

ALSO READ: Ayesha Khan sparks speculation of possible collab with Ramayan actress Indira Krishnan; asks fans if they 'look alike'