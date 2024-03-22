Shark Ritesh Agarwal became one of the favorite Sharks in a very short time. Currently seen on the judges panel for Shark Tank India 3, he is the youngest Shark on the show. Apart from imparting his knowledge on the show, he regularly shares insightful snippets on social media, offering valuable advice to budding entrepreneurs and start-ups. In a recent post, he delved into the differences between General Trade and Modern Trade.

Ritesh Agarwal shares his wisdom on the retail industry

Sharing a video from Shark Tank India 3 with the caption, “Understanding retail industry”, Ritesh Agarwal wrote about how young founders can benefit from offline stores, particularly the general stores in the neighborhood.

Check out Ritesh Agarwal’s post here:

The caption for the post reads, “At OYO we learnt quickly that to build a solid distribution network you need to have an equal focus on digital and offline assets. Recently I spoke about General Trade and Modern Trade on SharkTank.

Young founders building in D2C please never ignore the potential of your neighbourhood shopping mall or kirane ki dukaan. Most of Bharat still shops offline.”

In the video, he can heard talking about general trade and modern trade. Clarifying the difference between the two, he mentioned that general trade includes the shops in and around our neighborhood where individuals usually go shopping for their daily needs.

Advertisement

On the other hand, MT includes supermarkets and hypermarkets usually keeping big brands that are growing globally.

Reaction of netizens

Many fans were inspired by Agarwal's post, commenting on how he continues to motivate them. One fan wrote, "You are such an inspiration, Sir. So down-to-earth." Another said, "I had the opportunity to learn from you. Your journey and wisdom are truly incredible."

Others also mentioned why Ritesh is their favorite Shark on Shark Tank India 3. One user wrote, “U won my respect in shark tank.” Another wrote, “One of the Best sharks in shark tank history.”

Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony LIV. Ritesh Agarwal has made quite a few significant investments in the current season, both solo and going with other Sharks.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher introduces love-making furniture; Check out Shark Anupam Mittal’s hilarious reaction