World Mental Health Day 2023: Shark Tank India 3's Namita Thapar emphasizes on self love, yoga

Shark Tank India has become a popular show on Indian television. The show has provided hundreds of entrepreneurs a platform to make big in the market and mark their brands one of the best brands overseas. On the judging panel, we saw big entrepreneurs like Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Amit Jain. With season 3 coming in the new year, fellow judge Namrita Thapar posts an inspirational caption on her social media handle on World Mental Health Day.

Namita Thapar's emphasis on self-love and yoga for mental well-being

Today the Shark Tank judge posted a series of pictures on her social media. The Emcure co-founder recently went on a solo trip and shared pictures of herself doing yoga and being in nature's lap. Today on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, she wrote, "Today is World Mental Health Day. Lucky to have a mentor who taught me the power of 1) silence 2) nature 3) yoga to heal & to build a kinder, more loving core."

She continues, "This is a poem written while trekking during a solo trip to Dehradun, one of my favorite places in the world (it’s called Devbhoomi for a reason:) Goal of today’s post is to emphasize to all of you - You are precious, commit to self-love :)"

Her fans have appreciated the Shark Tank judge for spreading a deep message to people. A fan wrote, "Nice poem... Mental well-being is very necessary for every individual..." Another fan wrote, "lovely poem! N agree that yoga being super helpful, all should try n take time to do some meditation." A fan commented, "Well Said Ma'am." Another fan commented, "Inspiring kavita hai" (inspiring poem)

About the show

The show started in 2021 and has since become a massive hit among viewers. In Season 1, the panel included Asneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Naupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Ghazal Alagh, with Ranvijay Singha as the host. In the subsequent season, Amit Jain replaced Ashneer, and the show was hosted by Rahul Dua. This season we will see Deepinder Goyal who is the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, the largest restaurant aggregate and food delivery service in India.

