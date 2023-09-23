Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain kickstart shoot

Shank Tank India provides a platform for all aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their unique ideas and inventions to change the vision of entrepreneurship. Since two seasons have passed, many aspiring entrepreneurs have gotten the treatment they wanted from the Sharks. They presented their vision and the Sharks provided their guidance and expertise to grow it into a billion-dollar company. Shank Tank India will soon return for Season 3 and registrations are open now.

The Sharks are back

Are you all ready for another round of pitches all over India? Shark Tank India season 3 commences soon with all the sharks back. We will see Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com are all back and the shoot has commenced.

The popular stand-up comic Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua is again going to host the season adding some laughter to the complex business discussions. The show provides aspiring entrepreneurs with a platform to realize their entrepreneurial dreams with their business ideas in front of experienced investors and business experts, also known as The Sharks. The platform will soon announce the new sharks for this season. The show will soon be premiered on television, so stay tuned.

Any student can now pitch their business ideas on the show with the makers' exclusive component of Campus Special. This will bring a fresh wave of young ideas to pitch to the sharks and 'Call it a Deal'. The registrations are open to all. The announcement for the show will also revealed soon.

About Shark Tank India

For the uninformed, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks, and they were - Vineeta Singh , Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 10, 2023.