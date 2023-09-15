Shark Tank 3 open to 'give wings' to student entrepreneurial innovations

Shark Tank India has been given a platform for all budding entrepreneurs to showcase their unique ideas and inventions to transform the vision of entrepreneurship. Since two seasons have passed many budding entrepreneurs were given a desired deal from the sharks. They pitched their vision and the sharks gave them their guidance and expertise to make it a billion-dollar company. The Shark Tank is coming back with season 3 soon and already registrations have been opened up.

This time a new concept is being implemented on the show and this will bring a new opportunity for budding enterpreneurs.

Students from across India can now pitch in Shark Tank India

Do you remember the Zillonionals? Both the entrepreneurs were high schoolers. They both managed to pitch their ideas of sparkly jewelers and got Anupam on the board. Apart from them, there have also been instances that which college students and high schoolers have pitched the idea to the sharks and gotten the deal. Thinking of this, the makers have come up with a new segment.

This introduction in the impending season of Shark Tank will not only provide a platform, for young entrepreneurs but also to chase their dreams to make them come true. Any student can now pitch their business ideas on the show with the makers' exclusive component of Campus Special. This will bring a fresh wave of young ideas to pitch to the sharks and 'Call it a Deal'.

Here Take A Look

Shark Tank India S3 coming soon

A few months back the makers announced season 3 of Shark Tank India with a promo. The announcement had an uproarious story about the benefits of nepotism in the business world and how not everyone has it. In the promotion, a businessman is seen receiving an award at an award ceremony. After receiving the award, he recalls the "challenges" he faced at the start of his career.

His career started with millions of rupees given to him by his father and uncle. People around him are a little confused as to whether he is making any efforts to build his business. Thereafter, a waiter at the event told the camera that, unlike the award winners, not everyone received money or money from their relatives. For those people, Shark Tank is a good starting point where entrepreneurs can get funding for their businesses.

