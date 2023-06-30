Shark Tank India: 12 founders yet to receive promised funds for deals? Anupam Mittal reacts

Shark Tank India is a popular reality TV show that brings together aspiring entrepreneurs and successful business moguls. The show provides a platform for budding innovators to pitch their business ideas and secure investments from a panel of seasoned investors known as "sharks." The sharks, comprised of accomplished industry leaders and venture capitalists, evaluate the pitches, negotiate deals, and invest their own capital into promising startups. However, Shark Tank India has faced scrutiny recently due to allegations of deals being renegotiated or canceled post-filming of the show. These allegations have caused dissatisfaction among the entrepreneurs who participated in the show.

Investors' allegations against the sharks:

According to a report by Money Control, participants have claimed that the sharks reassess the agreed-upon deals based on factors such as online traffic and audience response. One founder, Kunal, recounted how he faced delays in finalizing a deal and arranged a meeting with the investor to address the issue. However, he was told that a one-hour pitch on Shark Tank was not sufficient for the investor to make a decision.

Mohit, another entrepreneur, faced the repercussions of delayed follow-up from the sharks, despite his startup gaining significant traction. When he finally had a follow-up meeting scheduled after six months, he witnessed other founders being subjected to deal renegotiations for lower valuations. To his dismay, he discovered that he, too, was subjected to similar treatment as the shark and his team attempted to renegotiate the valuation. These allegations highlight concerns about the sharks' behavior and the impact it has on entrepreneurs.

Ashneer Grover's reaction:

As the show gears up for its third season, former shark (season 1) Ashneer Grover took a jab at his fellow judges, urging them to place the money they planned to invest in an escrow account. As mentioned in Money Control's report, Ashneer said, "Sharks are called sharks because they're expected to take decisions and act quickly so that the 'fish' (the pitcher) has no time to react. If they say ‘no, it takes time,’ then they shouldn’t be called sharks — they should be called dolphins, instead.” Ashneer Grover's outburst comes amid emerging differences between sharks (judges) on the show and the founders who have bagged deals, over issues surrounding delays in deal closure, changing terms, and renegotiation of valuation.

Anupam Mittal's reaction to Ashneer's comments:

In response to Ashneer Grover's comments, shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal (Shark Tank India judge) took to LinkedIn with a post that featured a photo of a shark wearing a tie, surrounded by similarly dressed dogs barking in unison. The photo, cleverly headlined "BARK TANK," seemed to mock the critics of Shark Tank India. Mittal, in his LinkedIn post, began by addressing the numerous accusations that have been hurled at the show over the years. He emphasized that these allegations lack substance, relying on pre-determined narratives without any supporting data or credible sources.

For the uninformed, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks, and they were -Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 10, 2023. Shark Tank India Season 3 has been announced recently.

