Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta reveals a hilarious habit of his wife; Vineeta Singh exposes the truth

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. In the latest episode, we saw Aman Gupta revealing about a hilarious habit of his wife Priya whereas Vineeta Singh exposes him which left everyone in splits.

Aman Gupta reveals a hilarious habit of his wife

In one of the segments shared by the makers of the show, we saw Aman Gupta saying that whenever her wife Priya goes to Greece, she takes the former to click her pictures. He was quoted saying ‘I have a quota that I click 100 photos per day.’ However, in no time did Vineeta Singh exposed his truth and replied ‘Do no lie please. You click more pictures than Priya’, which left everyone on splits.

Check out the video here

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2: Sharks fight with each other over a deal; Anupam Mittal calls Aman Gupta 'fekuchand'